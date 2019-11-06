Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bipartisan lawmakers finding common ground when it comes to school safety

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Georgia Republican David Perdue and Alabama Democrat Doug Jones generally stay on their sides of the aisle in the U.S. Senate. But when it comes to keeping schools safe.

“It means that this is not a partisan issue,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said.

“The more that we could share with each other the better,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) added.

The lawmakers are working together to create a national database to allow local and state officials to share their best practices for school safety.

The “School Safety Clearinghouse Act” would be the first federally coordinated and federally funded effort to improve overall safety.

“When we have our kids go to a public school there’s this inherent agreement that we’re going to make those kids safe and so this the first step of really trying to do what is just common sense actually,” Perdue added.

The database would; be managed by the Department of Homeland Security and include recommendations from first responders, mental health advocates, and building security experts.

The Federal Commission on School Safety recommended something like what Perdue and Jones are proposing last year.

Many schools across the country have already stepped up their security measures.

Like ID scans at entrances, built-in lockdown features and upgraded windows with shatter-resistant glass.

Jones said the bill doesn’t address gun violence specifically which he hopes will soon become a part of the conversation in Congress.

“That would help more than anything but this is important,” Jones added.

Currently, neither Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have signed on to this bill following its introduction in Sept. 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories