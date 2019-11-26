Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bill would ‘bag the swag’ to cut federal spending

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A bill before Congress would cut federal spending on marketing swag like coloring books, keychains and obscure mascots.

A 2017 study shows the federal government spends more than a billion dollars annually on PR items, including a quarter of a million alone on little-known mascots. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says that’s too much.

“It’s not really serving the interest of the taxpayers,” she said, “We do want to bag the swag.”

Her bill, dubbed the Swag Act, would ban federal agencies from spending tax dollars on things like mascots, “drink koozies and Snuggies, if you can believe it,” she said.

But in a federal budget that included more than $4 trillion last year, “it is a drop in the bucket,” Joel Griffith of the conservative Heritage Foundation said.

“But I think this illustrates the enormity of the problem that we have,” he said. “It’s been almost two decades now since we had a balanced budget.”

He noted that budget cuts are difficult.

“There are people that do benefit from the spending,” he said.

Ernst said her cuts would spare some popular mascots like Smokey Bear (“Only you can prevent forest fires!”) and Woodsy Owl (“Give a hoot, don’t pollute!”).

So far, no Democrats have backed the measure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories