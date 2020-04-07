Washington DB Johnson preparing for third year amid COVID-19

COVID-19 caused sports across the country to shut down, and even though the NFL completed its 2019 season, the virus is forcing the league to make adjustments.

“It’s something you really can’t control so you still go to do your part. For me, just been using this time to spend with the family, continue to workout, try not to workout in big groups,” former Southern Jaguar Danny Johnson said.

Johnson is getting ready for his third season despite the coronavirus’s impact, and he’s learned a lot from veteran teammates over the first two years.

“Just learning from the older guys that were here. Guys like D.J. [Swearinger], Josh [Norman], Quinton Dumbar, Fabian Moreau. Just learning how to understand the game from gysy like that and just know what I can take from the film to the field.”

Even though their are concerns about the NFL starting on time, Johnson is remaining optimistic about the 2020 season.

“Nah, I really try not to think about it cause I would hate for that to happen. I just focus on what I go to do now and just keep a level head. Just continue to work hard and just try to build whatever I can to get ready to go back for the season.”

