Warmer temperatures to start the week, strong storm system approach for New Years Eve

A warming trend has been ongoing across the region as south winds have returned. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 50s for tonight as clouds increase in the atmosphere. Expect a partly sunny day for tomorrow with warm, moist air continuing to stream in from the south and southwest. A weak front will stall out across the central parts of the state tomorrow and Tuesday, which could spark off an isolated shower or two, but don’t expect widespread rain.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, southwesterly flow will strengthen in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere, due to an approaching low-pressure trough. This piece of energy will move into the area by Wednesday night and strengthen right overhead on Thursday (New Years Eve).

Due to this upper-level energy, a low-pressure center will form at the surface and move northeastward across the state on New Year’s Eve. A combination of these two features will produce strong wind shear in the atmosphere starting Wednesday night and continuing through the day on Thursday. Wind shear is what is needed to produce rotating storms, which lead to strong/gusty winds and tornadoes, both of which seem to be possible on Thursday. Instability will be lacking, but the deepening surface low pressure, as it moves northeastward across the state, will bring the instability northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This should be efficient enough to produce a severe weather threat across the area.

On top of the severe threat, we could see some heavier rainfall during the Wednesday night through Thursday night timeframe. Flow through all levels of the atmosphere will be south to north, while the main push of the storm system will be east. This could mean storms, which make very little headway east, while training over some of the same areas. This could lead to rainfall totals in the 1-3 inch range, with the possibility of isolated higher totals. Cold air will be rushing in behind this system, which interestingly enough could lead to a winter component to this system across central and eastern Texas. Some models currently show snow accumulation across eastern Texas stretching northward into Arkansas. No snow is expected for Acadiana, but cooler temperatures expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.