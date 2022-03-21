As a surface low pressure gets going across the lower plains, southeast winds will begin to ramp up through the day. In fact, southeast winds will be in the 15-25 mph range this afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph.





This will bring in warm temperatures, as highs will top out in the upper 70s with increasing cloud cover. Most of the storm activity, and severe weather potential, will stay across eastern Texas today with a level 3 risk issued from the Storm Prediction Center. However, these storms will be working eastward overnight, crossing into the western portions of the state tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow could be a very busy day across Louisiana and Mississippi. The atmosphere will feature a sharp temperature drop with height as well as winds getting stronger and turning with height. Both of these aspects make the atmosphere conducive for the development of severe storms, as this causes storms to rotate, leading to large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

With severe weather parameters high, the Storm Prediction Center has put all of Acadiana in a level 3 risk of severe weather, with a level 4 risk shown across northern areas of Acadiana and heading into southwestern Mississippi. Primetime to see storms will be from about 10am tomorrow morning until 3-4pm tomorrow afternoon.





There are two things I am hoping for to save us from a widespread severe weather event:

1) Storms are coming in during the afternoon hours, which usually means more energy for storms to work with, but can actually work to knock down storm intensity in south Louisiana. This is mainly due to cooler shelf waters bringing in a layer of more stable air into the atmosphere. This effect seems to be heightened during daytime hours as the cooler waters are cooler and more stable than the warming land due to daytime heating. This is why our more intense severe weather events have happened and verified during nighttime and morning hours.

2) The atmosphere is very saturated, which could lead to heavier rainfall, but could actually bode well for us in terms of limiting severe weather. For severe weather to occur, you need what’s called supercell thunderstorms, meaning storms that are discreet and can gain rotation. If moisture is high, numerous storms can form, rob each other of energy, and turn into a messy complex, which limits supercell formation and thus the severe weather threat. Because of this, rainfall totals could be higher with this system, with some high-resolution models showing the possibility of 2-4 inches across the region.

Either way, we always have to be on guard with severe weather parameters as high as they are. Download the KLFY weather app, which will alert you if your area is under a warning. Also, if you live in a mobile home, or a home surrounded by large oak trees, it may be a good idea to temporarily find safer shelter. Injury or death in Acadiana due to severe weather is rare, but nearly 100% of the time it’s caused by trees falling on homes or mobile homes, especially unanchored, being tossed by strong winds. Keep it tuned to KLFY through the day tomorrow for the latest information!