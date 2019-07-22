Walmart shoplifting suspect runs across I-10 in Breaux Bridge to escape arrest, hides in camper

A shoplifting suspect took his chances running across I-10 in Breaux Bridge over the weekend instead of facing arrest, Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

34-year-old Luke Martin fled from a Walmart loss prevention officer after he allegedly took several items from the store, ran through a car dearlership lot, and across I-10.

According to Cantu, the officer gave chase as the suspect left the store without paying for the items.

“He soon took off toward I-10, running through the car lot, crossed over the interstate, dodging traffic and hid inside a camper at a local business.”

According to Cantu, after a short while Martin attempted to come out of the camper, but employees at the business locked him inside until police arrived.

He was arrested on scene and charged with theft of goods.