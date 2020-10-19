Waitr offers free delivery if you donate blood with Vitalant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant and Waitr are teaming up for the next two weeks to raise life-saving blood and plasma donations around Acadiana.

The companies announced today that anyone giving blood with Vitalant beginning today, Monday, October 19 through Monday, November 2 will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Waitr along with a facemask to help fight against the spread of the virus.

Blood donors are desperately needed to make up for the shortfall of thousands of uncollected donations at canceled blood drives during the COIVID-19 period. The Vitalant Blood Center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The center is located at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. Vitalant and Waitr encourage donors to make an appointment at 877-25-VITAL, or vitalant.org.

Already this fall, more than 800 school blood drives scheduled with Vitalant have been forced to cancel, resulting in 27,000 potential uncollected donations. Key factors in the immediate need for plasma and the significant need for blood donations include:

Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

Amidst the pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies.

“We’re grateful for this partnership and the incentives Waitr is providing to encourage these communities to come together in supporting this mission and to recognize the immediate need for plasma, platelet and blood donations,” says Vitalant’s South Division Vice President, James Dugger. “Every donation can impact individuals in a life-affirming manner. Donors literally make this mission possible.”