Waitr announces layoffs following Bite Squad acquisition

Food delivery service Waitr laid off an undisclosed number of employees, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Waitr CEO Chris Meaux issued a statement calling the layoffs a “synergistic reduction.”

Waitr acquired Bite Squad, a similar food delivery company, in December for $321 million, which Meaux said in a statement had resulted in “areas of overlap within the company.”

Liz Sniegocki, director of communications for Waitr, said she could not provide any details outside the statement given by Meaux, which did not specify how many employees were laid off, which of the company’s locations were impacted or what positions were eliminated.

