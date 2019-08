Former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco peacefully passed away on August 18, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette, La., surrounded by her beloved husband of 55 years, Raymond Blanco, their children and other family members. The cause of death was ocular melanoma.

The woman who would become Louisiana’s first (and so far only) female governor was born on Dec. 15, 1942 in Coteau in Iberia Parish. She attended Coteau Elementary School and Mount Carmel Academy, a Catholic school for girls in New Iberia. After high school, she attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), which is now named the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She graduated with a degree in business education and began a life-long journey as an ardent supporter of her alma mater, education and children.