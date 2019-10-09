Voters will decide how Lafayette Parish Library surplus funds will be spent

The time has come for voters in Lafayette Parish to make a choice on how to spend the library’s surplus funds.

The proposition to move some of those dollars to drainage, roads and parks & recreation is on Saturday’s primary election ballot.

Parish Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux says the proposition to re-dedicate money from the library fund balance must be approved by voters. Using it for anything else requires another vote.

“If you want to change the original intent of a milleage, you have to ask the public to vote on it again. You can’t just move money around willy-nilly because state law will come down hard on you on that,” Comeaux explained.

The proposition calls for taking $8-million out of the remaining $26 million fund balance and applying it to the budget for roads, bridges, and drainage. It also requests another $2 million out of the library fund for parish parks and recreation improvements. Comeaux says the proposition is asking voters if it’s okay for parish government to that.

“That’s a vote of the public and to change that vote of the public and move that money; you have to ask the public again,” Comeaux stated.

Council President Jared Bellard is one of the four authors of the rededication proposal.

“I look at it this way, our library system has always been funded properly; sometimes overly funded. Obviously, we have state of the art libraries. As taxpayers we’ve done our job. What we neglected to do is take care of our drainage problem that we have,” Bellard added.

Bellard says the rededication — if approved — will be a one time shift of funds. “Honestly, it’s not like it’s a reoccurring taking of the library. It’s a one time $10 million; with $8 million to drainage and $2 million to parks and rec.”

Bellard says the original proposal was for $18 million and the full council voted it down to $10 million.