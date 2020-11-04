Voters support tapping ‘Rainy Day Fund’ for federally-declared disasters

“Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Lawmakers will have an easier time meeting federal matching fund requirements in future disasters after voters approved Amendment 3 with 54% of the vote. (92% of precincts reporting)

Passage of the amendment will give lawmakers the ability to tap the fund for federally-declared disasters going forward. Previously, the state was only allowed to tap the fund to help shore up deficits in the state budget. That will still be the case, as will the two-thirds majority of lawmakers needed to open the fund. But now, in the event of hurricanes like the ones Louisiana suffered this year, lawmakers will be able to dip into the fund to help meet federal requirements for aid. Once federal funds reimbursement funds come in, the amendment includes a mechanism to help refill the so-called ‘Rainy Day Fund.’