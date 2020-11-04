Voters shoot down amendment that would have given lump-sum payments to new businesses

“Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – With only 38% of the vote, Louisiana voters shot down a new tool that supporters said would have helped incentivize businesses to locate in the Pelican State — though possibly at the expense of longer-term gains.

If the amendment had passed, local governments and school boards could have decided to waive property taxes for 10 years in exchange for a negotiated one-time payment – known as Payments In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOTS).

Opponents believed that the amendment would allow local governments to take a short-term gain at the expense of long-term revenue.