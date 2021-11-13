Voter turnout low in local elections in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today is election day across Louisiana. Voters are voting on four different constitutional amendments and in Youngsville, a seat for City Council Division A.

Louis Perret, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court said voting had been smooth throughout the day. For election information, go to GeauxVote.com to find your personal ballot or call the clerk’s office at (337) 291-6400 to receive help.

“You have a right as an American to vote but you have a duty to educate yourself and participate and that’s what we’re all about. we love people to vote,” Perret said.