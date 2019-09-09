Voter registration deadline fast approaching for October election

The deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election are fast approaching.

The in person or by mail deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 11. The online deadline is Saturday, Sept. 21. These deadlines are forvoters who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

People can register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m