Voluntary evacuation ordered issued for lower St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- After consultation with the Director of the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, Parish President Chester R. Cedars has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order for lower St. Martin Parish, effective immediately.

The voluntary evacuation is necessary to afford any and all residents ample opportunity to evacuate the area because of the prospective storm surge and potential high water conditions which may be enhanced as a consequence of Tropical Storm Barry.

Anyone who wishes to comply with the voluntary evacuation and needs assistance can call the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808. Moreover, any questions associated with the Order should contact that number.

Due to the impending storm, St. Martin Parish Government Offices and the Clerk of Court, Courthouse, and Tax Assessors Office will be closed tomorrow. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices will also be closed tomorrow.

St. Martin Parish Sand Bag Distribution Hours And Locations

Please see the following information in reference to sand bag distribution locations for St. Martin Parish. Please be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Please see below for the addition of a Catahoula location.

St. Martin Parish

Thursday-9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday-9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Cecilia Park (Paul Angelle Park)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy.

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

Catahoula

Friday-9:00-7:00 p.m.

*New Location-Jim’s Conoco

Lower St. Martin Parish

Thursday-9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday-9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Note New Location-Behind the car wash at the corner of Stephensville Road and Hwy. 70

Henderson

Thursday-7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday-7:00 a.m.-till

Henderson Park-1007 Amy Street

Breaux Bridge

Thursday-7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday-7:00 a.m.-till

Public Works Annex-Old DOTD Site on W. Refinery off of Berard Street

St. Martinville

Thursday-7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday-7:00 a.m.-till

City Barn-600 W. Bridge Street

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot-2310 North Main Street

For anyone needing further information, please contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.