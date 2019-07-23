Vinton man arrested after guns goes off injuring a teenage girl

A Vinton man is in custody charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 20-year old Jason R. Goodwin Jr. late Sunday night.

Officials say when the arrived at a home in Vinton, witnesses told them the suspect pulled out a handgun during the party and began pointing it at people. Police say during a fight between Goodwin and another person at which time the weapon was discharged, striking a 13 year old girl. Goodwin then fired the weapon again and struck a man. Witnesses stated people began fleeing the home at which time Goodwin chased someone outside and continued to fire the weapon several times and then fled the scene on foot.

Deputies located Goodwin in a nearby RV park and after a brief foot pursuit he was arrested. Deputies also located the gun in a ditch nearby the home where the shootings took place.

Goodwin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder; and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.