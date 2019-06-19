Ville Platte woman sentenced to no jail time after pleading guilty to $30,000 felony theft

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A Ville Platte woman pleaded guilty in Evangeline Parish District Court Wednesday morning to one count of felony theft for stealing $30,000 from her employer.



Daniel Brignac, 34, was sentenced to one year in jail, but that time was suspended with one year active probation. She will have to pay $30,000 in restitution.

Brignac was arrested on June 7, 2019, on accusations that she used her employer’s personal credit card as well as other company cards to draft and pay her bills and make personal purchases, Ville Platte Police said.

The business victimized in the theft was Ville Platte lawfirm, Dupre-Meyers LLC.