Ville Platte woman admits to setting house on fire for insurance money

A Ville Platte woman admitted Wednesday that she set fire to her house to fraudulently collect insurance money.

23-year-old Brittany Guillory was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on one count of arson with intent to defraud.

On September 16, the Evangeline Fire District contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) to assist with the investigation of a house fire located in 1100 block of Beaver Creek Road that occurred a few days earlier.

Deputies, in collaboration with the fire department, determined the fire was intentionally set.

SFM investigators obtained evidence and witness statements that identified Guillory as a suspect in the case.

In an interview, investigators said Guillory admitted to leaving the house with a pot on the stove.

She also admitted that the home was in need of repairs and that her family was having financial struggles, the LOSFM said.

Additionally, Guillory admitted to telling coworkers that she planned to set the house on fire to collect insurance money.