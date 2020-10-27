Ville Platte man gets more than 10 years in federal prison for meth, cocaine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was sentenced to 127 months (10 years, 7 months) in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Closton John Melvin, 34, of Ville Platte, will also have 5 years of supervised release after his prison term. Melvin pleaded guilty to his charges on Nov. 8, 2019. Van Hook said the charge stems from a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking activities of Melvin and 11 other co-defendants.

In November and December 2018, law enforcement agents made undercover buys of 122 grams of meth and 27.9 grams of cocaine from Melvin. A wiretap on Melvin’s phone intercepted calls wherein Melvin used his phone to coordinate meth distribution. He also sold smaller amounts of other drugs, including powder and crack cocaine, according to Van Hook.