CHURCH POINT, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Acadia Parish captured video of a large feline outside her back window around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

Michele Touchet took this video on Vintage Rd. in Church Point.

Touchet posted the video on a Facebook group page and debate immediately started as to what was in the video.

Some speculated it might be a black panther, others thought it was just a big black house cat.

Well, we sought out someone from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to find out once and for all what was seen in this video.

Before we get to the answer, did you know that cougars are occasionally documented in Louisiana?

LDWF State Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour also said that while that may be true, it is a longshot to find one that is black.

LDWF says that seeing a black cougar in Louisiana would have the same percentage chance as winning the lottery.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries gets about one confirmed large cat sighting annually in the state.

In most cases those sightings are cougars.

Dr. LaCour believes what you see in the video is a big black house cat.

LaCour says that the black cat in the video is the same height as the grass and appears to be similar in size to the Eurasian Collared Doves in the video.

According to Dr. LaCour, “Bonafide cougar sightings where they are perceived to be black are likely darker tawny animals in low light which makes them appear black.”

If you have questions, give the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries a call at (225) 765-2800.