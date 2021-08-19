VIDEO: Demario Davis, Quarterbacks take the podium at day 17 of Saints training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Saints linebacker Demario Davis and quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston spoke to media Thursday following day 17 of training camp.

Davis spoke about the culture on the Saints defense, as well as how he prepares for his pregame huddle speeches.

Hill and Winston discussed the ongoing competition at the position, as well as what made Drew Brees so effective in Sean Payton’s system.

For video from today’s practice, click on the video above.

Here’s Taysom Hill’s post practice interview:

Here’s Jameis Winston:

Here’s LB Demario Davis:

Here’s head coach Sean Payton:

The Saints host the Jaguars for their second preseason game Monday, August 23rd at 7 p.m.

The team practices again Friday night at the Caesars Superdome. The practice is closed to the public.

