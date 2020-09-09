Victim of New Iberia shooting, suspected Gremlins gang member posts social media video detailing what happened

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead and two are injured after a shooting in New Iberia Friday night.

One of the men injured, Aaron Carter, is a suspected Gremlins gang member who was recently released from jail on a reduced bond.

After he was shot Friday, he shared what happened that night in a video he posted on social media.

“Where were you hit?” a paramedic asks in the video.

“I’m hit in my leg and my arm,” Carter responded.

Moments after shots rang out on North Landry Street in New Iberia Friday night, Carter posted an eight-minute long video on social media.

“So what happened? Ya’ll were just chilling outside and someone drove over and shot you?” the paramedic asks.

“Man, we got shot in the building. (They) were shooting in the front of the building, the back of the building. (He) didn’t even know what he was shooting at,” Carter rseponded.

In the video, Carter says he was shot in his inner thigh and wrist and is treated for his injuries while parademics continue to question him about what happened.

“My gun is legal if ya’ll need to know. Our guns legal,” Carter says.

“It’s not that we don’t doubt it’s legal. Did any of you shoot?” the paramedic questions.

“No, we didn’t even get to shoot them. We didn’t know who to shoot. They were shooting through the wall. We saved our bullets. We didn’t know if someone was coming in here or what,” he said.

Carter, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the slaying of an Abbeville teenager in 2018, was released from jail on bond weeks ago.

He’s also facing a second-degree murder charge for the 2015 murder of a Rayne man but was also released on a reduced bond.

In the video, paramedics ask Carter if anyone followed him to the recording studio, where the shooting happened.

“Don’t nobody know we was over here. We didn’t tell people we were coming out here. Nobody knows I’m out here,” Carter said.

“You don’t have issues with anybody out here?” paramedics asked. “Nobody followed ya’ll from Abbeville?”

“No, I don’t know who knows we was over here,” Carter said.

The video continues for over eight minutes at the scene of the crime.

Police have not named a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.