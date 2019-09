Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to a St. Landry church concerning the three arson that happened earlier in the year.

Pastor Ronald Freeman of St. John Baptist Church in Opelousas received the letter. In the letter, Vice President Pence acknowledged the community for coming together during the tragic events in January and February.

The Vice President also said that the american people are standing with the community in live and support during the recovery and re-building process.