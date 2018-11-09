Veterans Day Celebrations happening in Acadiana

- Moncus Park will host a Veterans Day Celebration Saturday at Cajundome Covention Center. The event begins at 7 pm and cost $20.00 for general admission and will feature music by on call. All proceeds will benefit the Veterans’ Memorial at Moncus park.
- First Baptist Church Youngsville will hold a complimentary luncheon Saturday for Veterans and their families. The event honoring all military persons will feature patriotic music, a full honor guard to present the flags, as well as a 21 gun salute. It begins at 11 am in the Fellowship Hall of the church.
- Also happening Saturday, the Ragin Cajuns honor veterans with a Military Appreciation Game. The Cajuns will take on Georgia state at 4 pm at Cajunfield. They’ll have plenty of events to honor those who have served. The Cajuns will wear all black to honor those who fought for our country and our freedom. Fan are encouraged to wear black as well.
- On Sunday, Harvest Time Church in Abbeville will host a Veterans Outreach. They will dedicate their 9 am. service to honoring the veterans of the community. All military branches will be recognized and honored. There will also be a medal presentation.
- Breaux Bridge Veterans Day Celebration is scheduled for Sunday November 11th 2018 at the St. Bernard School Gym located at 251 E. Bridge Street. Join us at St. Bernard gym to honor our St. Martin Parish Veterans.