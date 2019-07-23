Very Low Threat for Tropical Disturbance in Gulf, Rain Chances Increase this Weekend

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced late Wednesday that he will resign Aug. 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

A crowd of thousands outside the governor's mansion in Old San Juan erupted into cheers and singing after Rosselló's announcement on Facebook just before midnight.