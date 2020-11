FILE – This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. Vadell says in a letter from prison provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, that it’s especially painful to be separated during the Thanksgiving season from from his wife, three adult children and a newborn grandson he’s never held. It’s the first time Vadell or the other five jailed executives of Houston-based Citgo have spoken publicly since being arrested and charged with a massive corruption scheme. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry via AP File)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan judge found six American oil executives guilty of corruption charges Thursday and immediately sentenced them to prison.

The judge’s ruling came with sentences of more than eight years for each. The so-called Citgo 6 had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and arrested.

They are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA.