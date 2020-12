NEW ORLEANS, La. – As the New Orleans Pelicans training camp continues, Head Coach Stan Van Gundy says that the group has made tremendous progress from their scrimmage Wednesday to their live 5-on-5 action today.

Van Gundy has stressed communication and turnovers ahead of the team’s preseason opener Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Tipoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.

