LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A house fire left the streets of Scott filled with smoke late Sunday afternoon as smoke was seen rising from miles away on I-10.

Neighbors tell us they saw power lines fall into trees before the fire started and then say the fire spread to the back of the home.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Pecan Grove Road.

Officials say the home was abandoned.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.