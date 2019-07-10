Utility company encourages customers to prepare for storm

1  of  2
A threat of severe weather has been issued for parts of Louisiana which includes Cleco’s service territory. 

“The intensity of the system remains uncertain, ranging from either a tropical depression to a tropical storm, which would be named ‘Barry’,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.  “We are closely monitoring weather reports.  Our crews and equipment are on alert and ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.” 

Now is the time to get things together:

  • Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
  • Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.
  • Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.
  • Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.
  • If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker. 
  • Remember to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

