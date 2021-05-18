UPDATE: Teen responsible for May 10 fatal crash in St. Landry Parish, arrested

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A juvenile driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167 on May 10, was arrested Tuesday on a felony arrest warrant.

Charges for the juvenile include negligent homicide, hit and run, illegal possession of stolen things, negligent injuring, flight from an officer, maximum speed limit, driver must be licenses and reckless operation, according to State Police.

Abbeville teen dead, three others injured in single-vehicle crash in stolen vehicle in St. Landry Parish

At the time of the crash, a total of four juveniles were traveling inside in a Ford Explorer stolen from the Abbeville area, police said.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a parked vehicle, overturned, and struck a utility pole before stopping.

15-year-old Trashawn Harrison, a passenger, was ejected on impact and died from his injuries.

The three other juveniles were injured and transported to local hospitals.

The single-vehicle crash happened on La. highway 167 near La. highway 749 around 2 a.m. on May 10.