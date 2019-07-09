UPDATE: Family of slain Ville Platte man speaks out

Jaqueric Gallow’s mother and father spoke to News 10 on Monday about his stabbing death almost a month ago. (link story here)

They say they have not gotten the answers they feel they need. His mother, Katina Gallow, said, “Well I just have a lot of unanswered questions. You know I’m not getting answers to what’s going on.”

She says she’s wondering why Jaqueric’s wife, Jasmine, who was named the suspect in the investigation, is still walking free, “And I’m just not understanding that because she doesn’t even have a bond. She hasn’t even been charged with anything yet.”

His mother tells us going almost a whole month without any information from police or the DA’s Office on how the investigation is going makes the death that much more difficult.

“I don’t know it’s just so hard. My son is not here anymore. It’s hard to even talk about it because I’m not understanding.”

And Jaqueric’s father says, whichever way the investigation ends, all they want is closure, “I feel she should be behind bars while it’s still being investigated. And once we get more investigated, if there’s enough to let her lose, that’s what we would like to see. We just want answers on that.”

The wife has not been arrested or charged because, according to Ville Platte Police, the DA’s office is investing if the stabbing was in self-defense.