Update: Coast Guard ends search for person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)- The Coast Guard has ended its search for a person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana, Friday.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle recovered a body matching the description of the missing person.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1 p.m. of a running vehicle with an empty boat trailer at a boat launch near Old Bridge Road with an unmanned vessel drifting nearby.

Sector watchstanders later received a report that a surveillance camera had recorded a man from the vehicle enter the water in Bayou Dulac.

