Update: Coast Guard ends search for person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)- The Coast Guard has ended its search for a person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana, Friday.
A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle recovered a body matching the description of the missing person.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1 p.m. of a running vehicle with an empty boat trailer at a boat launch near Old Bridge Road with an unmanned vessel drifting nearby.
Sector watchstanders later received a report that a surveillance camera had recorded a man from the vehicle enter the water in Bayou Dulac.
Involved in the search were:
- A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office