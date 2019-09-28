Live Now
Update: Coast Guard ends search for person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)- The Coast Guard has ended its search for a person in the water in Dulac, Louisiana, Friday.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle recovered a body matching the description of the missing person.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1 p.m. of a running vehicle with an empty boat trailer at a boat launch near Old Bridge Road with an unmanned vessel drifting nearby.

Sector watchstanders later received a report that a surveillance camera had recorded a man from the vehicle enter the water in Bayou Dulac.

Involved in the search were:

  • A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

