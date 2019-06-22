UPDATE 2: LPSO have made an arrest for shooting on Township Lane Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La- UPDATE 2: Keyon Lampkin, 47, has been arrested for the murder of Justin Johnson, 32, that happened on Township Lane Saturday.

Lampkin is being charged with second degree murder.

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Mowell, has confirmed that Justin Johnson, 31, of Lafayette, died at the scene.

Another indidual is receiving medical attention at a local hospital due to injuries received as a result of the shooting 100 block of Township Lane.

One individual is in custody. This is an on going investigation and will be updated when more information is available.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting on the 100 block of Township Lane.

Injuries have been reported at this time, by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Mowell.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

