Unrestrained driver killed in head-on collision in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish – Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 100 near Sensat Cove Road in Acadia Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Stacy Leona Monceaux of Egan.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Monceaux was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on LA Hwy 100.

For unknown reasons, Monceaux crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel. Upon doing so, the Nissan struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Ram pickup.

Monceaux was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries.

According to State Police, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from Monceaux for analysis.

The driver of the Dodge submitted a breath sample which resulted in no alcohol present and the driver displayed no signs of impairment.

State police says the crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021.