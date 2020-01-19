Live Now
Unrestrained Campti Man dies in Natchitoches Parish Crash

by: Nancy Cook

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fatal single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Campti man early Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

Zantere Smith, 32, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Louisiana Highway 153.

State troopers from Troop E responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Saturday, where they found Smith and his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had crashed into a tree.

The initial investigation Smith was traveling south on Highway 153, when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the SUV, exited the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

