Unrestrained Breaux Bridge woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash

BREAUX BRIDGE, La.- Louisiana State Troopers with Troop I were called to investigate a single- vehicle fatality crash on LA 349 near LA 347 Thursday night shortly after 11:00pm.

The crash took the life of Shally LeBlanc, 53.

Upon investigation it was Troopers found that Johnny LeBlanc, 48, was traveling south on LA 349 in a 2010 Ford Taurus. When for unknown reasons that are still under investigation, LeBlanc ran off the right side of the road after entering a left curve in the highway. The vehicle then overturned after it struck a ditch embankment.

LeBlanc was wearing his seat belt and received moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Shally LeBlanc was a passenger in the vehicle and received critical injuries. She was transported by Air Med to a local hospital, where she would later die from her injuries. LeBlanc was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A blood sample was obtained from Johnny LeBlanc and a standard toxicology test is pending through the State Police Crime Lab. Charges are also pending for LeBlanc as the investigation continues.

There is no further information at this time. 

