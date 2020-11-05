Uncut grass causing pest problems for Crowley residents

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Some people in Crowley say they’re having an issue with tall grass, and it’s bringing in unwanted residents, all while driving others away. They say the grass is becoming an issue, and needs to be cut.

Crowley is dubbed the grass capital of the world. Some people are saying, it’s turning into the grass capital of the world. They’re asking for Mayor Tim Monceaux’s help with keeping the city clean. He’s looking to keep the city budget low, and on track.

“It’s been going on for years, they’ve been sending those letters for years and there are some repeated offenders, and again, it just costs the city money,” Mayor Tim Monceaux.

Some residents aren’t happy they have rats getting inside of their homes. Cathy spell says her mother has captured over 60 rats in the past few months. Now, she’s getting tired of catching them. She wants the grass cut.

Spell says the town used to be clean. “It makes me feel bad about our town, we used to have the cleanest city, but you look, it’s not clean anymore.”

Mayor Monceaux says while they do issue citations for the grass being too high, oftentimes, the citations are ignored. They’re looking for more solutions in keeping the grass cut.