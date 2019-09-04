UL Lafayette says it will accommodate Hugh Freeze, who coached from hospital bed last week, if needed

UL Lafayette says they are willing to do whatever it’s able to help the head coach of its next opponent do his job.

The Ragin’ Cajuns play host to independent Liberty on Saturday night.

The Flames’ first-year head coach, former Arkansas State and Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, is recovering from August back surgery complicated by a staph infection.

Freeze coached Liberty’s season-opener, a 24-0 loss at Syracuse last Saturday, from a hospital bed that was moved into the stadium’s press box coaching booth there.

Cajuns coach Billy Napier was asked Monday if UL has been asked to make any similar accommodations for Freeze.

“I think our administration is handling all that,” he said, “but certainly we want to do everything we can do to help Coach Freeze.

“It’s a unique scenario for him. If any of us were in that situation and had an obligation to a group of people, we would want to do everything we could do for them.

