UL Lafayette among 92 colleges honored for diversity and inclusion practices

UL Lafayette has been honored with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campuses,” stated Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, in press release.

Dr. Taniecea Mallery, UL Lafayette’s executive director of Strategic Initiatives and chief diversity officer, said the recognition “represents the University’s ongoing commitment to providing programs, resources and initiatives that embrace underrepresented students and scholars.”

Mallery said underrepresented groups includes minorities, “but isn’t limited to race and ethnicity. It encompasses many human identities. Gender identity, religion, or socioeconomic status are several examples.”

Mallery cited several programs, initiatives and resources that contributed to the University being recognized with the HEED award.

UL will be featured, along with the other 92 recipients, in the November 2019 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

