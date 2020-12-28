U.S. Marshals arrest last of four suspects for July 3 Crowley shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week, marking the last arrest of four in the case of a July 3 shooting in the Westwood Apartments in Crowley.

Tyrese Shermal Joseph Dugas, 20, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 17, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. The victim was shot in the leg, and the injury was not life-threatening.

Broussard said Dugas was one of four persons who entered the apartment complex openly brandishing firearms. The shooting was thought to be drug-related. Clifford Joseph Robinson, Jr., of Duson, Deandre Felix, of Crowley, and an unidentifed juvenile were previously arrested in the case.

Dugas faces charges of four counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of illegal possession of a firearm. Dugas is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on an $825,000 bond.