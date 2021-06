Typical summer heat and humidity will take center stage for today and tomorrow.





Wednesday morning is starting off warm and humid along with areas of patchy fog. The afternoon looks like another hot and steamy one for Acadiana with highs approaching 93°. The heat index for will range from 100° to 108° during the hottest part of the day.

Rain chances will be much lower too as we’re only expecting a few showers and storms. You can plan on more of the same weather for Thursday.