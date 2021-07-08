Two-time Olympian Hollis Conway reflects on this year’s games

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hollis Conway knows a thing or two about the Olympics. He won two medals; a silver at the 1988 games in Seoul, South Korea, and a bronze at the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain. He knows what it’s like to be on top of the track and field world.

“Second and third. I got everything but the good one,” said Conway.

Conway remembers his time at the Olympics very well.

“To see people who looked different, came from different places, spoke different languages, different economic situations, under the Olympic idea was really amazing. It really shaped the way I see life now,” said Conway.

This year, three Olympians will represent the U.S., and Acadiana, at the games. Morgann Leleux, of New Iberia, will compete in the pole vault. Alexi Shostak and Nicole Ahsinger, both of Lafayette, will compete in trampoline.

“You have to realize it may not happen again. The other thing is that this is a competition, and you’re there to compete,” said Conway.

Olympic organizers just announced there will be no fans allowed in the arenas to watch the events, because of a surge in COVID cases.

“I’m just incredibly sad. I understand why they’re doing it. You want to be safe and you want to make sure people can compete at their highest level,” said Conway.

LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who made the U.S. Olympic Team, and is America’s best female sprinter, was recently suspended and left off the team for testing positive for marijuana, something she admitted to using after she found out her mom passed away.

“It’s so unfortunate. It needs to be addressed and probably changed. We have to think about all of the competitors who were in there and did not test positive,” said Conway.

Conway is a member of the UL Athletics Hall of Fame, the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame, and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He now serves at the PARC director for Lafayette Consolidated Government.