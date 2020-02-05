Suspects arrested after assault rifle reportedly pointed at attendees of Beau Chene High soccer game

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Two teens were arrested Tuesday after an assault rifle was reported at a local high school soccer game.

On February 4, 2020, officials with the Beau Chene High School reported to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office that two suspects attending an after-hours soccer game on campus were “armed with an assault rifle.”

“An alert student observed two males on the campus parking lot displaying what was later learned to be an AK 5.56 semi-automatic rifle,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement. “The student acted quickly and reported the incident to a school coach. The two males were seen pointing the rifle at several people before leaving the campus.”

Another witness was walking to her vehicle when she heard several people in a argument.

One of the suspects reportedly threatened to discharge the rifle in the parking lot. When the suspect arrived at his vehicle, he allegedly “grabbed the rifle and pointed it towards several students who were in the parking lot and then pointed it in the air.”

While the St. Landry Parish detectives were questioning witnesses, the suspects were identified as names of the subjects with the rifle was Julian Ledezma, 17, and Alonso Ledezma, 18.

Alonso Ledezma (SLPSO)

Julian Ledezma (SLPSO)

Alonso Ledezma faces charges of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property, at school sponsored functions or in a firearm free zone.

Julian Ledezma, faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property, at school sponsored functions or in a firearm free zone

“Thanks to the quick response by the principal of Beau Chene High School, the alert student, the unnamed coach, the quick response by our Juvenile Detective Division, and Detective Chasity Carriere, another dangerous weapon was taken off the streets of St. Landry Parish, Guidroz added.

“Additionally, our investigation continues to determine whether the aforementioned individuals arrested are part of any gang activity.”