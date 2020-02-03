Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two-state high speed chase with stolen ambulance ends in Bossier City

News

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase that began in Dallas involving a stolen ambulance finally came to a halt in Bossier City after Louisiana State Troopers managed to box-in the suspect on Interstate-20 near the Airline Drive exit.

According to Trooper Brent Hardy, public information officer for LSP Troop G, the city of Dallas contacted State Police regarding the stolen ambulance, which was later spotted on east-bound I-20 in Marshal.

LSP Troop G sent out multiple units, who spotted the suspect on eastbound I-20 at Bert Kouns and attempted to execute a traffic stop; however, the suspect refused to stop, accelerated and continued into Bossier.

State police were finally able to contain the suspect at I-20 and Airline Drive in Bossier City and took her into custody.

The ambulance has been impounded at LSP Troop G headquarters in Bossier where it will remain until the city of Dallas arranges to come get it.

The suspect, an African American woman thought to be in her 20s, has not been positively identified, but Hardy said he believes she will eventually be booked into Bossier Max on multiple charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories