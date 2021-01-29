Two Opelousas men arrested for involvement in two drive-by shootings

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two Opelousas teens were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in two drive-by shootings.

Mckey Keon King, 19, of Opelousas, faces charges of five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Quanderrick Bradley, 18, of Opelousas, faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

The first shooting took place on Oct. 4, 2020, shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of South and Liberty streets. According to Opleousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, one vehicle attempted to cut off and block in another vehicle before a person in the aggressor vehicle got out and began firing what was determined to be a rifle-caliber firearm at the victim’s vehicle. King was the alleged shooter, while Bradley was the alleged driver of the aggressor vehicle.

Rounds from the shooting also struck a home on Grolee St. Two women were in the home at the time of the shooting.

King is also the alleged shooter in a Jan. 9 incident at around 6:30 p.m. on Franklin St. Shots were fired at a vehicle leaving a residence in the 500 block of Franklin. The victim was shot in the leg and quickly drove away from the area toward a local hospital. A passenger in the same vehicle was uninjured.

Both King and Bradley were denied bond after appearing for a magistrate hearing this morning.