Two Morgan City men arrested on drug charges

MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) — Morgan City Narcotics Detectives arrested two men Wednesday morning for drug charges, according to an arrest report from Morgan City Police Department.
Harold Willie Francois, 41, of Morgan City, and Dan Curtis Gant, 66, of Morgan City were arrested on April 14 after the MCND executed a search warrant at a residence on South Railroad Ave.
Their charges are as follows:
Francois: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II-Crack Cocaine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Violation of Uniform CDS Laws-Drug Free Zone
Transaction Involving Proceeds From Drug Activity
Gant: Possession of Schedule I CDS-Marijuana
Possession of Schedule I CDS-MDMA
Possession of Schedule IV CDS-Alprazolam
Violation of Uniform CDS Laws-Drug Free Zone
Both individuals were booked and incarcerated at the MCPD.