Two Morgan City men arrested on drug charges

MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) — Morgan City Narcotics Detectives arrested two men Wednesday morning for drug charges, according to an arrest report from Morgan City Police Department.

Harold Willie Francois, 41, of Morgan City, and Dan Curtis Gant, 66, of Morgan City were arrested on April 14 after the MCND executed a search warrant at a residence on South Railroad Ave.

Their charges are as follows:

Francois: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II-Crack Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of Uniform CDS Laws-Drug Free Zone

Transaction Involving Proceeds From Drug Activity