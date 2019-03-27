Two more roundabouts coming to Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Youngsville drivers know a thing or two about roundabouts.

And the success of the Youngsville Sports Complex has convinced city leaders to build two more of them.

“We’re thrilled about it,” said Mayor Ken Ritter. “It’s going to help move traffic more efficiently in our city.”

The first roundabout will be built at Chemin Metairie Parkway and Detente Road.

The road work taking place now on Chemin Metairie is unrelated.

Mayor Ritter had hoped the roundabout would have been under construction by late 2018.

“The planning took a little bit longer and we wanted to make sure that we staged the construction that we’re doing within the city in the manner that was going to make the least impact,” Ritter said.

The other roundabout will be built at Chemin Metairie and Savoy Road near the Youngsville Rec Center.

“It’s going to be so great, it’s going to be fantastic,” said Margaret Silver of Lafayette. “This intersection is so bad and we come twice a day at least.”

“I think it will help the traffic especially on that side because on that side it’s hard to get out and there’s already been a couple of accidents,” said Jami Ardoin of Lafayette.

Mayor Ritter said the city council is expected to approve the contract for the roundabout here at Chemin Metairie and Detente Road at their May meeting.

Construction should begin sometime this summer.

The roundabout at Chemin Metairie and Savoy Road will be built starting in 2020.

Each roundabout will cost the City of Youngsville $1.8 million.

The intersection at Chemin Metairie and Savoy can get really backed up. The city made turning from the sports complex onto Chemin Metairie a right turn only.

“The roundabout will eliminate the need to make those type of restrictions to turning and it will restore full use of this intersection,” Ritter said.

The city will pay for the roundabouts with two bonds funded by city sales tax revenues.

Ritter said there are currently seven roundabouts at major intersections in Youngsville.

These two projects will bring that number to nine.

Ritter said each roundabout should take between nine and 12 months to build as long as the weather cooperates.