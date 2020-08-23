Two killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash as driver flees police in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A car fleeing from a Patterson Police cruiser ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing two passengers and injuring the driver, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Warren Joe Hines, 46, and Markqel James, 17, both of Franklin, were killed in the crash. They were two of three people in a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado driven by Joseph B. James, 39, of Franklin. Neither Hines nor Markqel James were buckled up.

Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said the Patterson Police Department attempted to pull James over in a traffic stop, but James refused to stop. A pursuit ensued with speeds reaching over 100 mph. Before reaching the Franklin city limits at around 12:30 a.m., the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Hines and Markqel James were pronounced dead at the scene. Joseph James was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon. A toxicology report is pending on Joseph James.

It is not known if the two Jameses are related. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.