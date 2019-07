Two workers were killed Sunday morning in an incident at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform, 214 miles south of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

It happened around 9:00 A.M. during a routine test of lifeboat launch and retrieval capabilities.

Another person received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The individual is recovering at a hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Shell says there has been no impact to the environment as a result of the accident.