Two deputies from State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested in separate cases

Two Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies are facing multiple criminal charges after two separate investigations. As a result, the office is reviewing its K-9 program, after the suspicious death of one of its K-9 officers named “Maily”.

The dog’s handler, Corporal Robert Fain, is facing a list of charges, including: aggravated animal cruelty, malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and theft and payroll fraud.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the investigation into Fain started back in October, when his K-9 officer, “Maily”, died. Fain said the dog died because of an illness, but it was later learned “Maily” died from neglectful malnourishment. The office says the investigation also uncovered Fain claimed fraudulent hours and expenses working with the K-9. Another investigation into Fain’s work discovered inconsistencies in his fire investigations, and attempts to cover it up.

In a separate case, Corporal James “Clay” Barrett faces charges of injuring public records and malfeasance in office. The office says a routine review of fire cases Barrett investigated showed inconsistencies, and efforts to cover the tracks. Cases that Barrett was involved with are being reevaluated.

Fain was assigned to the Shreveport area. He has resigned his position. Barrett also resigned. He was assigned to the Lake Charles area. A spokesperson for the office says it’s unlikely his investigations reached into the Lafayette area.