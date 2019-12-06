Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Two deputies from State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested in separate cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies are facing multiple criminal charges after two separate investigations. As a result, the office is reviewing its K-9 program, after the suspicious death of one of its K-9 officers named “Maily”.

The dog’s handler, Corporal Robert Fain, is facing a list of charges, including: aggravated animal cruelty, malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and theft and payroll fraud.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the investigation into Fain started back in October, when his K-9 officer, “Maily”, died. Fain said the dog died because of an illness, but it was later learned “Maily” died from neglectful malnourishment. The office says the investigation also uncovered Fain claimed fraudulent hours and expenses working with the K-9. Another investigation into Fain’s work discovered inconsistencies in his fire investigations, and attempts to cover it up.

In a separate case, Corporal James “Clay” Barrett faces charges of injuring public records and malfeasance in office. The office says a routine review of fire cases Barrett investigated showed inconsistencies, and efforts to cover the tracks. Cases that Barrett was involved with are being reevaluated.

Fain was assigned to the Shreveport area. He has resigned his position. Barrett also resigned. He was assigned to the Lake Charles area. A spokesperson for the office says it’s unlikely his investigations reached into the Lafayette area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories